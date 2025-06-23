The Isle of Man’s men’s national football side continued their preparations for next month’s Orkney Island Games with a friendly in North Wales on Saturday.
Chris Bass Jr’s Manx side were meant to be taking on fellow island nation Ynys Mon, but ended up facing Welsh third-tier side Trearddur Bay FC at Airbus UK Broughton’s ground in Flintshire.
The Anglesey club took a 13th-minute lead before Peel’s Ellis Dunn teed up Foxdale’s Jason Charmer to level things up in the second half for the Manx.
Neither side could add to their tally in the remaining 10 minutes as the match ended all square at 1-1.
Bass Jr’s charges face FC Isle of Man at the Bowl on Friday, July 4 ahead of the Games which take place between July 12-18.
The Manx begin their campaign against Hitra on July 13, before taking on Froya the following evening. They take on the hosts in their final group game on Tuesday, July 15.
