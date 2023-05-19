Isle of Man Football Association’s men’s representative team will be in action this Saturday when they play Carnforth FC in a friendly at the Bowl..
It will be the first home match for the island men’s team since the appointment of manager Blane Slattery who will be off-island this weekend, so his trusted lieutenants Juan Watney, Karl Gartland and Ben Qualtrough will take charge of the team.
This match will be deemed as important preparations for the forthcoming Island Games which will be held in Guernsey during the month of July.
Two players who have been selected for the forthcoming trip to the Channel Isle who won’t be featuring this Saturday will be Laxey’s Glenn Walker and Brody Patience because of Hospital Cup final commitments later on in the day. The squad will also be subject to players getting through league fixtures on Tuesday evening unscathed.
The 18-player squad when going to press is as follows:
Adam Killey
Stewart Smith
Phil Kelly
Cam Avery
Jamie Callister
Chris Cannell
Matty Woods
Morgan Naylor
Robbie Ward
Tiernan Garvey
Ronan McDonnell
Kyle Watson
Chris Bass Jr
Ryan Gartland
Danny Gerrard
Josh Ridings
Daniel Pickering
Jay Chatwood
Kick-off is 11.30am at the Bowl.