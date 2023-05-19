Isle of Man Football Association’s men’s representative team will be in action this Saturday when they play Carnforth FC in a friendly at the Bowl..

It will be the first home match for the island men’s team since the appointment of manager Blane Slattery who will be off-island this weekend, so his trusted lieutenants Juan Watney, Karl Gartland and Ben Qualtrough will take charge of the team.

This match will be deemed as important preparations for the forthcoming Island Games which will be held in Guernsey during the month of July.

Two players who have been selected for the forthcoming trip to the Channel Isle who won’t be featuring this Saturday will be Laxey’s Glenn Walker and Brody Patience because of Hospital Cup final commitments later on in the day. The squad will also be subject to players getting through league fixtures on Tuesday evening unscathed.

The 18-player squad when going to press is as follows:

Adam Killey

Stewart Smith

Phil Kelly

Cam Avery

Jamie Callister

Chris Cannell

Matty Woods

Morgan Naylor

Robbie Ward

Tiernan Garvey

Ronan McDonnell

Kyle Watson

Chris Bass Jr

Ryan Gartland

Danny Gerrard

Josh Ridings

Daniel Pickering

Jay Chatwood

Kick-off is 11.30am at the Bowl.