The Isle of Man women’s national football team will begin their defence of the Cherry Godfrey Cup later today (Friday).
The competition is taking place this weekend at Victoria Park in Guernsey, with the Manx side having won the inaugural edition back in Jersey in 2024.
Manager Wayne Lisy has named a 16-player squad for the tournament, which is as follows: Kayleigh Greggor, Eleanor Gawne, Becky Corkish, Tia Lisy, Stevie Mallon, Louise Gibbins, Lisa Costain, Holly Sumner, Holly Stephen, Caitlyn Smith, Milly Dawson, Chloe Teare, Sarah Wignall, Lula-Belle Findlay, Lydia Shaw and Pippa Wallis.
The Steam Packet-sponsored Isle of Man side will start their defence of the trophy on Friday against the hosts at 6pm, a slightly earlier kick-off time after the day’s two matches were switched as a result of Jersey’s flight being delayed.
The latter side will now face the Isle of Wight at 8.45pm this evening.
The cup’s third/fourth play-off and final will take place on Saturday.
Conditions should be much more pleasant than expected for the teams involved: in the midst of a red weather warning, temperatures in Guernsey were in the mid-30s on Thursday but have cooled to around 20 degrees today.
All of the matches are being streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLRmtb7oYx4U1tYEwE_SMVtHB_3TyOlmH
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