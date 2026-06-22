Isle of Man women’s national team Wayne Lisy has named a 16-player squad for the Cherry Godfrey Cup, which takes place this weekend at Victoria Park in Guernsey.
The national side, sponsored by the Steam Packet, has been training regularly leading up to this year’s competition which they enter as holders after winning the cup in Jersey two years ago.
As part of this year’s preparations, they have also picked up two wins in recent friendlies against Preston North End (4-2) and FC United of Manchester (2-1) which saw Lula-Belle Findlay and Caitlyn Smith make their debuts and Eleanor Gawne and Sarah Wignall make their returns to the side.
The Manx will start their defence of the trophy on Friday against the hosts at 7pm.
They last played the Channel Islanders back in 2014 in the Inter-Island Games tournament which they won 5-1.
They have also twice previously met in the main Island Games, winning 5-1 (2009 Aland) and losing 2-1 (2005 Shetland).
Manager Wayne Lisy, who takes charge of his 25th match of the side this Friday, said: ‘The players and coaching staff are looking forward to travelling to Guernsey this weekend to compete against our fellow islanders in what promises to be a fantastic event.
‘We have had a challenging build-up, facing strong opposition in Preston North End and FC United of Manchester, and those matches have provided valuable preparation heading into the tournament.
‘The squad has trained exceptionally well and is fully prepared, and we hope the competition will be a wonderful showcase of women’s football across all four islands.’
The cup’s third/fourth play-off and final will take place on Saturday.
Isle of Man squad: Kayleigh Greggor, Eleanor Gawne, Becky Corkish, Tia Lisy, Stevie Mallon, Louise Gibbins, Lisa Costain, Holly Sumner, Holly Stephen, Caitlyn Smith, Milly Dawson, Chloe Teare, Sarah Wignall, Lula-Belle Findlay, Lydia Shaw and Pippa Wallis.
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