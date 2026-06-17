Dandara Dynamos were crowned champions of Isle Listen’s second annual Isle of Man Dodgeball Championship at the NSC recently.
A total of 16 teams took part in the tournament, which raises money for the mental health charity and was this year supported by Flutter International, hosted by Active Souls and compered by podcaster Percy Hampton.
A spokesperson for the Castletown-based organisation said: ‘The event saw participants come together from across the community to battle it out for the win, or in the name of a good time – having been given the choice of competitive or friendly matches when signing up.
‘Teams included accountancy practices, IT firms, eGaming, Trust and CSPs as well as sport and fitness teams. Electrical contractors Ardern & Druggan had hoped to reclaim their title as champions this year, however were knocked off the top spot this year by Dandara, who beat them in the quarter-finals.
‘The event was a fun and energetic evening, bringing the community together in support of better mental health for our island’s young people.
‘The organisers would like to thank their sponsors, all who took part, and those that supported the event with donations of time, raffle prizes, equipment and expertise.’
Due to the demand and success of the event, Isle Listen is already looking ahead to the third running of the championship next year.
To register your team’s interest for the 2027 event, and find out more about early-bird pricing, complete the form here online at: islelisten.im/dodgeball/
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites. Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.