Malew and Isle of Man international Rosabel Cardy will become the latest island-based player to take her footballing journey to the United States later this year.
Rosabel has accepted a scholarship at Garrett College in Maryland, where she will combine her football commitments with a two-year course in sports management.
Since joining Malew two years ago, Rosabel has made a big impact on the local game.
In her debut season (2024/25), she helped the club lift the Floodlit Cup Division One title and scored both goals in their 5-2 defeat to Corinthians in the FA Cup final. Her performances earned her the Women’s Under-21 Player of the Year award for that campaign.
Her rise continued on the international stage. Rosabel scored her first goal for the Isle of Man in an 8-0 win over Kendal and was part of the squad that secured a silver medal at last year’s Island Games in Orkney.
Football runs in the family: her mother Gill previously played for Union Mills, while her brother Nathan has represented St George’s, Castletown and FC Isle of Man.
Rosabel now follows in the footsteps of several female Manx players who have headed to the USA, joining an alumni that includes Kiera Morgan, Tia Lisy, Sarah Wignall, and Shannon Primrose-Smith, while Emily Rawlins and Ruby Palmer are currently still playing Stateside.
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