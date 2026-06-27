The Isle of Man FA’s senior women’s side suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak in the final of the Cherry Godfrey Cup on Saturday teatime.
Wayne Lisy’s reigning champions were beaten 6-5 on spot-kicks after drawing 1-1 with Jersey in the biennial tournament being played this weekend in Guernsey.
Peel’s Sarah Wignall had given the Manx a first-half lead only for Jersey to equalise with only minutes left.
With no extra-time the match went straight to penalties where the Channel Islanders triumphed.
In the third-fourth play-off earlier in the day, a Guernsey side, that had lost to the Isle of Man in Friday evening’s semi-finals, beat the Isle of Wight 5-1.
Full report and photos in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.
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