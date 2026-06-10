Island footballer Adam Long has extended his deal with North Wales outfit Dinas Bangor City 1876.
The 25-year-old former Union Mills and St George’s centre-back signed with Bangor in February after leaving Northern Irish outfit Coleraine the previous month.
The ex-Wigan Athletic man made an immediate impression with the ambitious Welsh outfit by helping the phoenix club, which was formed by disillusioned Bangor City fans in 2019, to a league and cup treble.
As a result of their triumph in the Ardal North West League, the club will now return to the Welsh second tier next season to play in the Cymru North.
Announcing his new deal, a spokesperson from the club said: ‘We are delighted Adam has committed his future to the club and will remain with us for the upcoming JD Cymru North season.
‘After signing for the club earlier in the year, his impact has been immeasurable on the pitch - and we're thrilled he's on board for the campaign ahead.’
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