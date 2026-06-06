The TT’s clerk of the course has said this year’s event has been one of the most challenging he’s faced weather wise.
After a mostly fine and sunny qualifying week, race week has been beset by poor weather, meaning only five (if you count the red-flagged Senior) of the eight solo races have gone ahead. Only one of them was run over the full race distance planned pre-event.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE BEM said on Saturday: ‘This has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging TTs in recent years from a weather perspective.
‘Over the course of the event, we set out with nine days on which racing could potentially have taken place, and rain will have affected seven of them.
‘That is an exceptional set of circumstances and it has had a major impact on what we have been able to deliver.
‘Throughout the event, the weather simply hasn’t worked in our favour.
‘We have faced low cloud, rain, standing water and changing conditions across different parts of the Mountain Course, which have significantly limited the windows available to us.
‘However, throughout the event we have remained committed to making the very best use of every available weather window, while carefully managing the operational, logistical and safety considerations involved in delivering racing on the Mountain Course.
‘The challenges we have faced this year are part of the nature of an event that takes place on 37.73 miles of public roads.
‘That is what makes the TT unique, but it also means that weather and course conditions will always play a significant role in determining what is possible.
In a separate interview with the TT’s official YouTube channel, Thompson added: ‘I feel for all the teams and competitors - they plan for this all year.
‘The spectators come across and they’re spending money to do so to watch some racing. It’s hugely disappointing, but I can’t put the riders out in conditions that aren’t suitable.
‘I would like to sincerely thank our competitors, teams, marshals, volunteers, officials, medical teams, residents, partners and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support throughout what has been a difficult week.
‘Their cooperation has been greatly appreciated.’
Speaking at the time of the sidecar class’s suspension, Thompson insisted it ‘is not the end’ for the three-wheelers at the event.
‘We will review, assess, consult and reset, and see where we are for 2027.’
Mr Thompson said organisers will now work closely with teams, technical officials and Sidecar liaison officers including TT legend Dave Molyneux as part of a full review over the coming weeks.