Southern 100 organisers have confirmed they are ‘currently conducting a thorough review’ into sidecar racing at July’s event.
A statement from the Billown meeting’s committee released on Sunday evening said: ‘Following the recent announcement by the TT regarding the suspension of the Sidecar class for the remainder of their 2026 event, the Southern 100 Club is aware of the ongoing discussions and speculation regarding the inclusion of Sidecars at the upcoming Southern 100 Races.
‘The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, and officials remains the absolute priority for the Southern 100 Club.
‘As the Southern 100 Sidecar regulations align with those of the TT, the clerk of the course Giles Olley, in conjunction with senior technical officials and the club committee, is currently conducting a thorough review of the situation.
‘Over the coming days, we will consult closely with representatives from the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) and the Isle of Man Government to evaluate all available options.
‘This will include assessing whether specific regulatory modifications can be implemented via an official event bulletin to ensure the safe continued participation of the class, or if further action is required.
‘We appreciate the patience and understanding of the teams, competitors, and fans during this period. A definitive update regarding the Sidecar class at the 2026 Southern 100 will be issued in due course.’