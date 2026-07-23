The Isle of Man Schools Under-19 football team has made its annual trip to California this week.
This will be the 25th year a schools’ side from the island has ventured to the west coast of the USA to play in a tournament against local opposition.
One of the side’s coaches, Matty Kelly, explained the itinerary for the trip. The St Ninian’s PE teacher said: ‘This year we're entered into the Surf Cup being played near Carlsbad, where we'll be based for the next nine days.
‘We'll also play in two friendly matches against Luguna Pateadores, the first on Thursday and another on Monday.
‘The squad of 17 players and four staff will hope to bring home the trophy and have an unforgettable tour along the way.
‘Thank you to sponsor MSN Roofing & Scaffolding for its continued support of this amazing trip.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.