A significant change to the structure of Manx football could be introduced ahead of the new season, with promotion and relegation in the Combination leagues set to be decided at next week's Isle of Man FA Annual General Meeting.
The proposal emerged as the biggest talking point during Monday's FA Rules Revision Meeting, where a number of changes to the game's regulations were discussed.
If approved, it would mark one of the most substantial changes to the island's domestic football structure in recent years, breaking away from the long-standing system in which combination teams automatically follow the fortunes of their club's first team.
At present, a club's second team is promoted or relegated alongside its first team. For example, if a first team wins promotion to the Canada Life Premier League, its combination side also moves into Combination One regardless of its own league position. Likewise, relegation for a first team means its reserve side also drops a division.
Under the proposed changes, combination teams would instead earn promotion or suffer relegation based on their own performances on the pitch.
The proposal proved divisive at Monday's meeting, with the initial vote ending in a tie.
Rather than using a casting vote to settle what many considered such a significant issue, the Isle of Man FA President has contacted clubs that were not represented at the meeting to gather their views before a final decision is made at next Tuesday's AGM.
Key Proposals Facing Manx Clubs
Decisions to be finalised at next Tuesday’s Annual General Meeting.
Combination teams would no longer automatically follow their first team’s league tier, earning promotion or relegation strictly on their own pitch performance.
Match official fees set to increase to £40 for referees and £20 for assistant referees.
In exceptional circumstances, clubs can apply to field only one team, playing in the Combination league for one season before reverting to first-team status.
The Masters League will split into two divisions with promotion and relegation. Premier League clubs will also be required to submit team sheets on Full-Time prior to fixtures.
The proposal has already prompted mixed reactions among clubs, with supporters arguing it would make reserve-team football more competitive and rewarding performances on merit, while others fear it could create logistical and operational challenges for clubs whose first and second teams would potentially be playing at different levels.
The debate comes after a challenging 2025/26 campaign in which the FA had to contend with significant fixture issues following a restructuring of the Arden and Druggan Division Two.
Ahead of last season, the division was expected to contain 13 teams. However, Michael United and Gymnasium joined Douglas Athletic in opting to field only combination sides, meaning all three clubs competed exclusively in Combination Two.
That left only 10 clubs in Division Two and would have reduced the league programme to only 18 matches.
Following consultation with clubs and the League Management Committee, it was agreed teams would instead play each other three times, increasing the fixture schedule to 27 league games.
While the move ensured clubs had a fuller fixture list, it also resulted in an extended season, with league matches continuing almost until TT week.
It is hoped a repeat of those scheduling difficulties can be avoided this season, although introducing independent promotion and relegation in the Combination leagues could present fresh challenges when compiling future fixtures.
Several other proposed rule changes were also discussed during Monday's meeting.
Match officials are set to receive increased fees, with referees rising to £40 per game and assistant referees to £20.
Clubs will also be able to apply to field only one team in exceptional circumstances from the 2027/28 season, with any approved side permitted to compete in the Combination league for one season before reverting to first-team status if it remains the club's only team.
In addition, the Masters League is set to be split into two divisions featuring promotion and relegation, while Premier League clubs will be required to submit team sheets on Full-Time before Masters fixtures to help identify ineligible players.
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