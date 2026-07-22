It was a weekend to remember for Castletown MFC’s under-14s as they triumphed in the Greater Manchester Cup in Stockport.
Competing in the third tier section of the summer football tournament, they won three and drew one of their four group games.
After a 2-0 victory over Denton Youth in the semi-final, Town were then paired with the only other previously unbeaten side, Lancashire-based Junior Hoops, in the final where a goalless draw prompted a penalty shoot-out which the southsiders won 3-0 to claim the silverware.
Coached by Tony Duggan, the side then took on Winsford Saxons of Cheshire in a friendly on Sunday morning.
After trailing 2-0 at the break, Castletown showed real character to fight back and run out 4-2 winners, courtesy of goals from Layton Duggan, Arthur Fick and Junior Keggen (two).
Duggan described it as ‘a really successful trip, with both the players and management taking a great deal from the experience’.
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