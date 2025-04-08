The Isle of Man walking footballers were in action at the weekend in North Wales where they took on the hosts and Northern Ireland.
A beautiful day at the Airbus Stadium in Broughton saw the island’s over-60s and over-70s play 30-minute games against the two nations.
All fixtures were close with little to choose between the teams.
The island’s over-60s, went 2-0 down against Wales (Cymru) after conceding a penalty for repeated running offences but came back strongly thanks to two superb strikes from Steve Hawke that helped earn him the man of the tournament award.
Against Northern Ireland the island’s over-60s were the better team.
A clean strike from player-manager Tony Sewell gave the Manx the lead but, after sustained pressure, the islanders conceded to a well-taken chance with only seconds remaining.
In the opening game of the over-70s’ tournament, the island fielded 77-year-old Stan Puzzar against a strong-looking Wales (Dragons) team.
Rob Earner’s accurate side-footed shot proved to be the consolation in a 3-1 defeat.
Against Northern Ireland the 3-0 scoreline flattered the opposition.
The island’s over-70s tired in the hot conditions but nevertheless showed that they can still play well enough to compete at this level.
Although the island teams didn’t get the victory they deserved, they came away knowing that they have the ability to challenge these much bigger nations and can look forward to having another go at future tournaments.
Upcoming fixtures:
May 10 (away) - Greater Manchester League v IoM
June 29 (home) - IoM v Greater Manchester Walking Football League
IoM v Birmingham Walking Football League
September 20 (home) - IoM v England
Both home fixtures to be played at St John’s United.
- Regular walking football sessions take place at the Bowl on Monday and Thursday lunchtimes, starting at 12.30pm, and at St John’s United’s Astroturf facility on Wednesday evenings at 6pm.
For more information phone 496862.