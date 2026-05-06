Runners-up Corinthians finished their Canada Life Premier League campaign at Ballacloan with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over a lively Ramsey side on Tuesday.
Both teams struggled to create a shot on target during the first 30 minutes before a superb effort from the talented Jack Gilbert drew an equally fine save from Whites’ keeper Jack Corran.
Only minutes later though, the visitors broke the deadlock when Deaglan Blake outsmarted the hosts’ defence to fire home and give Corinthians the lead.
But the scores were level by the interval when Gilbert netted with a quite remarkable shot on the turn.
Whites manager Ben Qualtrough rang the changes after the break and, following a superb run down the left, Ryan Nelson provided the perfect cross for Adam McCullough to restore Corinthians’ lead.
The hosts, though, looked to have secured a point late on when sub Tom Keig produced a fine finish for his debut first team goal.
But another fine run and cross from Connor Clark, right at the death, allowed McCullough to score and clinch the win.
ERIC CLAGUE
ROUND-UP
Elsewhere in the top flight, Onchan ended their impressive league season with a dramatic 5-4 victory over already-relegated Foxdale at Billy Goat Park.
Tom Creer led the way for the Os with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the campaign, while he was joined on the scoresheet by Max Shirley, Connor Dawson and Ethan Leivers.
Unfortunately, no details of the Foxdale scorers had been received at the time of going to press.
Braddan finished their campaign with a flourish, recording a high-scoring 6-4 win over the previously in-form St John’s.
No details of the Swans’ scorers are available, but Joe Quayle starred for the Saints with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Crook.
The race for promotion from Ardern and Druggan Division Two is heating up after several sides in the mix dropped points on Tuesday evening.
The team currently occupying the second promotion spot, RYCOB, suffered a setback when they lost 0-1 at home to fellow hopefuls Marown at Scoill ree Gorree.
An own goal gave the Crosby outfit a narrow victory in the north of the island which leaves them sitting fifth in the table eight points behind Youthie but with four games in hand.
Elsewhere, the teams in third and fourth, Castletown and Pulrose, shared six goals at the Stadium. Town’s scorers were Alex Crawley, Louis Dean and Luca Simmons, but no details of Pully’s scorers are available.
The other game saw Malew return to winning ways with a 3-2 victory at home to Douglas Royal, Brandon Krypner, Kieran Krypner and an own goal sealing the points for the southerners. Jordan Cowin scored both for Royal.
FIXTURES
Thursday, May 7
(6.30pm)
Canada Life Women’s FA Cup semi-finals
Peel v Corinthians
Douglas Royal v Malew
Canada Life Women’s League
Onchan A-W Rushen
Cowell Cup preliminary round
Rushen v St George’s
Marown v Castletown
Peel H-W Union Mills
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Saturday, May 9:
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital quarter-final (2pm)
Corinthians v Ayre
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup semi-final (2pm)
Rushen v Onchan
Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)
Peel v Laxey
Foxdale v St Mary’s
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
St George’s v Malew
Pulrose v Colby
Marown v Castletown
RYCOB v Dougas Royal
Canada Life Combination One
Union Mills v St John’s
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Malew v Douglas Athletic
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Sunday, May 10
Ascot Hotel Junior Cup semi-finals
(2pm)
Ramsey v Rushen
Onchan v Braddan
Masters League
(2pm)
DHSOB v St Mary’s
Union Mills v Douglas and District
Corinthians v Colby
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