The first rounds of the Manx Quality Sheds and Ascot Hotel Junior Cup competitions take place this weekend.
Amongst the standout fixtures in Saturday’s Hospital Cup is Rushen v Peel and Colby v DHSOB, while there’s a northern derby in the Junior Cup between RYCOB and Ramsey on Sunday.
FIXTURES
Saturday, April 25:
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup first road (2pm)
Pulrose v Braddan
Onchan v Union Mills
Colby v DHSOB
St John’s v Corinthians
St George’s v Douglas and District
Rushen v Peel
Malew v Ayre
Governor’s Athletic v St Mary’s
Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)
Foxdale v Ramsey
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Marown v RYCOB
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Pulrose United P-P Castletown
-----------
Sunday, April 26:
Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)
Malew v Onchan
Union Mills v Peel
Corinthians v Douglas Royal
Ascot Hotel Junior Cup first round (2pm)
Corinthians v Braddan
Douglas Royal v DHSOB
Foxdale v St Mary’s
Governor’s Athletic v Union Mills
Marown v Malew
Onchan v Laxey @ Laxey
Rushen Utd v Peel
RYCOB v Ramsey
-----------
Tuesday, April 28:
(6.30pm)
Canada Life Premier League
Ramsey v St Mary’s
Union Mills v Peel
Foxdale v DHSOB
Braddan v Laxey
St John’s v Onchan
Corinthians v Rushen
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Marown v Malew
Colby v Douglas Royal
Pulrose v RYCOB
-----------
Wednesday, April 29:
(6.30pm)
Canada Life Combination One
Rushen v Laxey
Ramsey v Union Mills
DHSOB v Foxdale
Onchan v Union Mills
St John’s v Braddan
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Governor’s Athletic v Michael
Marown v Malew
Douglas Athletic v RYCOB
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.