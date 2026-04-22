The first rounds of the Manx Quality Sheds and Ascot Hotel Junior Cup competitions take place this weekend.

Amongst the standout fixtures in Saturday’s Hospital Cup is Rushen v Peel and Colby v DHSOB, while there’s a northern derby in the Junior Cup between RYCOB and Ramsey on Sunday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 25:

Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup first road (2pm)

Pulrose v Braddan

Onchan v Union Mills

Colby v DHSOB

St John’s v Corinthians

St George’s v Douglas and District

Rushen v Peel

Malew v Ayre

Governor’s Athletic v St Mary’s

Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)

Foxdale v Ramsey

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Marown v RYCOB

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Pulrose United P-P Castletown

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Sunday, April 26:

Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)

Malew v Onchan

Union Mills v Peel

Corinthians v Douglas Royal

Ascot Hotel Junior Cup first round (2pm)

Corinthians v Braddan

Douglas Royal v DHSOB

Foxdale v St Mary’s

Governor’s Athletic v Union Mills

Marown v Malew

Onchan v Laxey @ Laxey

Rushen Utd v Peel

RYCOB v Ramsey

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Tuesday, April 28:

(6.30pm)

Canada Life Premier League

Ramsey v St Mary’s

Union Mills v Peel

Foxdale v DHSOB

Braddan v Laxey

St John’s v Onchan

Corinthians v Rushen

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Marown v Malew

Colby v Douglas Royal

Pulrose v RYCOB

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Wednesday, April 29:

(6.30pm)

Canada Life Combination One

Rushen v Laxey

Ramsey v Union Mills

DHSOB v Foxdale

Onchan v Union Mills

St John’s v Braddan

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Governor’s Athletic v Michael

Marown v Malew

Douglas Athletic v RYCOB