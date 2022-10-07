Isle of Man’s walking footballers shine against home nations
The Isle of Man national walking football teams claimed an excellent set of results against their counterparts from England, Wales and Ireland recently.
The sides were taking part in the second leg of the Walking Football Nations Cup tournament, after the first had been held in Dublin in June when the Manx outfit made its international debut.
The competition saw nine games take place at the Trico Stadium in Redditch and the newly-created Isle of Man over-50s, o60s and o70s teams produced two impressive victories, five draws and only two narrow defeats.
A goal from captain Mark Baines put the o50s in front early on during the opening game against Ireland.
The Isle of Man team played some lovely football and looked the stronger side but a marginal goal area infringement gave a penalty to Ireland and the scores were levelled. A string of great saves from island goalkeeper Andy McKillop then kept his side in the game and it ended 1-1.
In the 60s game against a strong Wales side, Ian Strodder, striding out from the back, got great contact from distance and fired Isle of Man into the lead.
Goalkeeper Robin Teare, playing despite illness, produced a heroic performance with several superb stops including a penalty as the Manx team won 1-0.
Perhaps the best performance of the tournament was saved until last when the Isle of Man 70s team put in a gritty display and defended in depth.
There were few chances but with five minutes to go midfielder Derek Atkinson rounded off a superb individual and team performance with a clean strike to snatch a memorable victory over England and round off an excellent trip for the Manx side.
The Isle of Man will host the 2023 Walking Football Nations Cup at the Bowl in Douglas on June 24.
Walking football in the island is booming and, with an extensive fixture list of league and international football plus regular training sessions, there are many opportunities for the over-50s to continue or revive their playing careers.
The island’s next game is against Manchester Corinthians at St John’s on November 12-13. The Manchester side are the reigning north-west regional champions.
Other forthcoming fixtures:
April/May 2023
Isle of Man 50s and 60s will play a return away fixture against Wales;
the 65s will host Lincoln Invictus 65s;
Nations Cup v England, Wales and Ireland (first away leg).
June
World Cup, Manchester Etihad, 32 Nations
Nations Cup v England, Wales and Ireland (home leg at the Bowl on June 24.
July
Nations Cup v England, Wales and Ireland (second away leg).
September
Nations Cup v England, Wales and Ireland (third away leg).
September/October/November
Isle of Man Walking Football League
