This week the Manx Footy Pod team are joined by two of St Mary’s AFC’s finest, player/manager Alex Harrison and sharp shooter Josh Evans.
We discuss bringing the club back from the brink, how they’ve adapted to life back in the Canada Life Premier League, Alex delivering takeaways to his own team and Josh’s goal-poaching ability amongst many other things.
Plus there are tons of your questions, Alex talks FC Isle of Man, we look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures and Dave takes us into Combi Corner, reads the weather and gives us a run down of the Women’s Floodlit Cup.
Watch the podcast at: https://youtu.be/XBtN2WGvGAs
Or listen at: https://audioboom.com/posts/8394878-saints-go-marching-in