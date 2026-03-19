Students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) are to host two sporting events as part of their course.
The first event, a glow-in-the-dark dodgeball showdown, will be held at the NSC on Thursday, March 26 when teams of six will compete in the league-style event featuring glow-in-the-dark dodgeballs, glowing boundaries and illuminated gear.
The event promises to be a high energy competition raising money for children’s hospice Rebecca House.
The second event, which will be held at the NSC on Monday, May 11 when raising money for charity Isle of Play, is half-court basketball.
This will see teams of five (four on the court and one sub) going against each other to see who is crowned the champion.
The cost to enter the dodgeball competition is £15 per team, with the basketball event at £25 per team.
Keira Leece, one of the students organising these events, said: ‘Organising an event is part of our course criteria, and we’re excited to be putting on an event that is high energy, fast-paced and fun.
‘This is a great chance for local businesses or community groups to put in a team and have a fun evening together.’
More details on both events, including how to register, is available on the UCM website which can be found at https://www.ucm.ac.im/
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