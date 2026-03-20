The venue for the opening ceremony at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been confirmed.
The Scottish city will host the multi-sporting event for the second time, having previously done so in 2014, after stepping in to replace Victoria in Australia who pulled out because of escalating costs.
The 23rd edition of the Games will be held between July 23 until August 2 on a smaller scale compared to usual, with the Isle of Man expected to send a team in the region of 20 to 30 athletes. This is expected to be named next month.
Now it has been confirmed that the Hydro is to stage the opening ceremony, marking the first time in the history of the Games that the event has taken place in an arena.
The venue – which forms part of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) - was the home of the netball and gymnastic events at the 2014 Games and will once again play host to the netball this year, one of four venues alongside the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena, Tollcross International Swimming Centre and Scotstoun Stadium.
Dominic McKay, chief executive of the SEC, said: ‘The SEC is built for moments like the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony.
‘We’re incredibly proud to play such a central role in the opening celebrations, not just as a venue, but as a passionate partner committed to delivering an extraordinary Games for Glasgow and the entire Commonwealth.
‘We are ready to lift the curtain and raise the roof on an event which will inspire and capture the imagination of millions.’
Louisa Mahon, chief marketing and ceremonies officer at Glasgow 2026, added: ‘We’re working with some incredible creatives to build a ceremony that’s bold, unmistakably Glasgow and unlike anything the Commonwealth Games has produced before.
‘The Hydro is a spectacular venue and this ceremony is being designed to be experienced, not observed - one that will translate to broadcast in a way that stadium ceremonies simply cannot match.’
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