There’s an intriguing blend of youth and experience in the 14th instalment of this season’s Isle of Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
No fewer than six players make their seasonal bow in the hypothetical XI, but there’s certainly no shortage of familiar faces in the selection.
Former island team-mates Johnny Myers and Nick Hurt bring their wealth of experience into the TotW three-man midfield where they are joined by Peel teenager Jacob Robertshaw.
The latter was in good form for the westerners as his 15th-minute goal set his side on the way to another big three points clear in their quest for glory in the Canada Life Premier League.
Hurt has been in fine fettle recently and was an inspiration in the centre of midfield on Saturday during Ayre United’s 4-3 defeat at Laxey, while St George’s player/manager Myers was the driving force for the Saints as his two goals helped them claim a potentially vital victory over Union Mills.
Also impressing at Glencrutchery Road was Myers’ team-mate Sean Quaye whose performance turned back the clock to the Saints’ glory days and helped push the club out of the relegation places.
Joining Quaye in a traditional four-man defence are Ramsey’s Liam Cooper, Rushen United’s Scott Mason (pictured) and Marown’s Matty McQuarrie.
Cooper made a real impact with his forward running down the right as he helped the northerners claim a hard-fought point against DHSOB at Blackberry Lane, while McQuarrie skippered the Farmers to a superb and surprise 2-0 victory over title hopefuls Corinthians at the Memorial Playing Fields.
Mason enjoyed an excellent game at the back for Rushen as he helped the southerners keep an important clean sheet against St John’s in a 3-0 win which moved the Spaniards further clear of the relegation zone.
Also once again catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel at Croit Lowey was goalkeeper Tony Harris produced a fine display in between the sticks and continued his major contribution to Rushen’s recent upturn in form.
The three-man attack in the latest Team of the Week comprises Old Boys’ stalwart Dean France, Marown’s Jacob Andrea and Golden Boot contender Rhys Oates.
The latter starred yet again for Peel as he helped them overcome Douglas Royal in the west of the island to move 11 points clear at the top of the table.
Peel’s cause was no doubt helped by Andrea starring for Marown against second-placed Corinthians as he put the Whites to the sword with two goals, while France was another of the highly-talented veterans doing his best to help keep Old Boys in the Premier League, grabbing a goal in their 2-2 draw with Ramsey.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Stuart Morris for the second time this season after he impressed during the Marown v Corinthians clash, keeping firm control of a highly-competitive and volatile contest.