Isle of Man footballer Adam Long has left Northern Ireland team Coleraine FC.
The 25-year-old joined the County Derry side last June, having previously played for AFC Fylde.
He made a flying start to life with the NIFL Premiership outfit, scoring on his debut last August against Glenavon after entering the fray as a first half substitute.
The former Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County player signed a multi-year deal with his new club.
But he has found first team opportunities increasingly hard to come by, making only a handful of appearances since, therefore Long and the club have mutually decided to part ways.
In a post on social media earlier this week, the club commented: ‘Coleraine FC can confirm that Adam Long has departed the club via mutual consent.
‘We would like to thank Adam for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.’
