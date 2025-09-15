The Isle of Man women’s football season kicked off on Sunday afternoon.
The weekend’s poor weather meant only one of the three scheduled fixtures went ahead, with the games at Union Mills and Peel postponed until a later date.
The match to survive the conditions was at Croit Lowey where the returning Rushen United (having twice-previously entered teams in the league) marked their first appearance in the league since 2012 with a match against Onchan.
On a wind-swept afternoon it was the latter side that won 2-3 to move to the top of the seven-team standings.
Chloe Kneale gave Onchan an early lead, but in the 18th minute the southerners equalised thanks to an angled strike from United player-manager Donna Harrison.
The visitors restored their lead pretty much straight from the kick-off when Casey Halsall scored from her own half.
The former Corinthians AFC player scored again just after the half-hour mark to make it 3-1.
In the second half, Rushen had the benefit of the elements but were thwarted by some good defending and Onchan goalkeeper Aimee Dentith who pulled off some important saves.
With the last attack of the match, Hollie Chamberlain netted a second consolation for the southerners.
Before the game, a minute’s applause was observed in memory of Karen Clague – a former Rushen United player who was part of the Port Erin club’s original team back in 2000 and passed away last year.
A fuller report on the Rushen and Onchan game will appear in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.
- Three games are planned in the Canada Life Women’s League this Sunday afternoon (September 21).
Peel host Rushen United in the first Old Firm match of the campaign, while Douglas Royal take on Malew and reigning champions Corinthians host Union Mills at Ballafletcher.
PAUL HATTON
