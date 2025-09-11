Former Marown, Laxey and St George’s player Sean Jackson has been selected to represent England at this weekend’s European Amputee Football Federation Nations League in Türkiye.
Jackson is part of the 11-strong squad that will be aiming to retain the title won in the inaugural running of the competition in 2023.
England begin the tournament in Friday’s (September 12) opener against Poland. Sunday sees England face hosts Türkiye, notably the current World and European champions, after playing Division B victors Italy on Saturday.
The former Ballakermeen student currently plays for EAFL league leaders Everton, with whom he won the league title last season.
Although a goalkeeper when playing in the island, he plays as a defender for the the Three Lions and the Toffees and represented England at last year’s European Championships.
Speaking this week, England head coach Gary Marheineke is looking forward to the challenges ahead this weekend.
He said: ‘We’ve worked hard in camp to make sure the team is prepared physically, tactically, and mentally. The Nations League brings a different kind of challenge, and the players have embraced that in training.
‘Our focus is on consistent performances. We want to test ourselves against top opposition, continue to grow as a group, and ultimately be competitive in every game. Of course, winning matches is the aim, but just as important is building momentum and laying foundations for the future.’
All of England’s Nations League fixtures will be streamed live on the EAFF’s YouTube channel. All three games kick off at 3pm (BST).
