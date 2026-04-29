Peel are now within touching distance of securing the 2025-26 Premier League title following a 5-2 win over Union Mills at Garey Mooar on Tuesday evening.
The westerners now only require a point from their remaining two games against already relegated DHSOB and Laxey to retain the top-flight silverware.
The Sunset City side got off to the worst possible start against Mills, with the hosts taking the lead after only three minutes through Luke Booth.
The champions elect equalised six minutes later when Tomas Brown tucked away a cross from the right.
On 12 minutes Peel took the lead for the first time when Owen Quayle tried to hook the ball clear under pressure from Brown. Mills’ goalkeeper Chris Langford came off his line, clattered both outfield players before the striker nodded the ball into the net.
Skipper Matthew Woods headed home Peel’s third following a corner, before McHarrie-Brennan pulled a goal back for the hosts after rounding keeper Owen Dawson.
Despite Mills having nothing to play for except for pride, they continued to give the westerners a game and the visitors had to wait until the 57th minute to find the net again when Brown reacted quickest to stab come from close range to complete his hat-trick.
Peel rubber stamped the points in the 74th minute when Quayle, under pressure from Brown, hooked the ball over the keeper and into his own net.
Peter Kennaugh’s side will face Old Boys this Saturday at Blackberry Lane where, back in 2015, their title ambitions came to an end with a 2-1 defeat. Peel could finally get revenge by securing a 32nd top-flight title.
Corinthians kept up the pressure on Peel with a convincing 5-0 victory over an under-strength Rushen United.
Despite their early pressure it took the hosts 30 minutes to break the deadlock with the Spaniards young keeper Harry Phillips denying early efforts from man of the match Danny Simpson and Sean Doyle.
The opener arrived when the visitors failed to clear a through ball allowing the exciting Ryan Nelson to pounce and fire home.
The lead was then doubled before the break when Josh Riding converted a well placed free-kick.
It took both sides time to settle after the interval and the victory was confirmed with two quick strikes by Nelson and sub Adam McCulloch on the 75th-minute mark. McCulloch then added the icing to the cake, by netting his second five minutes from time, with a well-struck effort from distance.
At the foot of the standings, Foxdale are clinging on to their top-flight status by their fingernails.
A hat-trick from Jay Chatwood and other goals from Ricky Newsham, Dean Bettridge, Kondwani Silwamba and sub Ben Miller gave Dale a 7-4 win over already relegated DHSOB.
Dale’s second win of the campaign means they leapfrog Old Boys in the standings, but remain nine points behind Braddan with only three games left to play against St John’s, Onchan and St Mary’s.
Braddan’s goal difference took a hit as they were beaten 10-1 by Laxey at Victoria Road on Tuesday. Tom Cowin grabbed a rare hat-trick in the rout, joining Cam Avery, Ethan Hawley, Adam Mealin, Ed Kangah (2) and Brody Patience (2) on the scoresheet for the Miners.
Despite the heavy defeat, the third-bottom Swans can insure their top-flight safety with a point against St John’s next Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the top-flight Ramsey bounced back from Saturday’s surprise defeat at Foxdale with a 2-1 win over St Mary’s, while St John’s kept their top-four hopes alive with a 4-1 win over Onchan thanks to a hat-trick from Rhys Oates.
PAUL HATTON AND ERIC CLAGUE
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