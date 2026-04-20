Peel AFC closed in on the Canada Life Women’s League title after beating rivals Corinthians 3-2 at Douglas Road on Sunday.
Eleanor Gawne gave the westerners an early lead, before Pippa Wallis doubled their advantage before half-time.
Kayleigh Dee Corrin pulled a goal back for the Whites just after the hour mark, but on 77 minutes Wallis scored her second to give the hosts a 3-1 lead. Millie Dawson then netted a consolation strike for Corinthians in the closing stages.
With the league being determined by a head-to-head record instead of goal difference, Peel have won 6-4 on aggregate and therefore have moved six points clear of the Ballafletcher outfit.
Elsewhere in the Women’s League, Union Mills secured their first win and points of the season after beating Onchan 2-1. Laura Graham and Kelly Watterson netted second-half goals for the Garey Mooar outfit.
In the Canada Life FA Cup. Malew progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Rushen Utd 4-1.
Leading 2-1 at the break, the star of the show was Georgie Higgins who netted all four goals for the Ballasalla outfit. Shannon Primrose-Smith netted the reply for the Port Erin side.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale Thursday morning.
PAUL HATTON
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