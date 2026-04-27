Peel clinched their fourth women’s league title on Sunday without kicking a ball.
The Sunset City side’s opponents Union Mills couldn’t field a team meaning that the westerners have replicated their previous league successes of 2016, 2022 and 2024.
The Douglas Road club is also on track to clinch its first ever treble after securing the Floodlit Cup after beating Douglas Royal in February’s final.
Their next test will be when they face Corinthians in the FA Cup semi-finals on May 7 ahead of their final league game of the season.
There was no women’s football played at the weekend, with Corinthians and Malew clinching the points after their respective opponents Douglas Royal and Onchan couldn’t field teams for their scheduled matches.
- The Isle of Man FA’s men’s representative side return to action this Saturday against Liverpool County Premier League side Halewood Apollo. Kick-off is 5pm at the Bowl.
PAUL HATTON
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