League Two Shrewsbury Town will head to the island this summer to take part in FC Isle of Man’s annual Summer Festival of Football.
The Shrews will be joined in the island by National League North outfit Radcliffe and Northern Premier League Division One West champions Bury FC for the tournament that takes place in mid-July.
In a significant change for 2026, all matches will be played at Ramsey FC’s Ballacloan Stadium, moving the festival from The Bowl where it was held last summer.
The tournament kicks off on Friday, July 17 with Radcliffe taking on Shrewsbury Town at 3.30pm.
FC Isle of Man then take on former North West Counties Premier Division adversaries Bury at 7.30pm.
After a rest day on July 18, the four teams are back in action on Sunday, July 19. The third-place play-off kicks off at 11am and the tournament’s final at 3pm.
Speaking about moving the pre-season event north to Ramsey, FC Isle of Man’s community director of football Lee Dixon said: ‘They’ve got a brilliant stadium, great pitch, so going down there, it’s an opportunity for us to put another tick on the list of what Paul [Jones] spoke about when he originally set the club up and that it was about the Manx community.
‘The Manx community is obviously not just Douglas, not just The Bowl, this is taking it out to another place like Ramsey and hopefully all the bars and restaurants and shops get to benefit from that and we’ll have a very busy Ramsey on July 17 and 19.’
Tickets for individual games or the entire weekend are available now on the FC Isle of Man website, with a pass for the whole weekend costing £24.
Travel and accommodation packages for visiting fans are now available from the Steam Packet.
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