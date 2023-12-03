In the deceptive sunlight at a freezing Ballacloan, the two sides clashed in the only semi-final to go ahead after the Ayre v St Mary’s game was postponed.
Ramsey’s determination was apparent from the start, with Charlie Higgins testing the waters from the left within the first minute. Jamie Agnew’s shot, bouncing just in front of goalkeeper Ryan Tate, then drew a crucial save.
A pivotal moment came when linesman Peter Beighton signalled a penalty for a shirt pull during the resulting corner. Rob Slinger awarded it, but Tate’s powerful diving save to his right denied Higgins from the spot, keeping the score level after only six minutes.
Despite Ramsey’s promising start, Peel seized the opportunity to take the lead in the 10th minute. Scott Horne’s cross from the right found Lee Gale unmarked at the back post whose half-volley hit the net, giving Peel the lead.
Ramsey fought to respond, but the westerners doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute. Aaron Costain’s persistence on the byline kept the ball alive and his squared ball across the goalmouth found Taylor Andrews who tapped in unmarked at the back post.
As the half progressed Ramsey’s Jack Gilbert and Higgins crafted half-chances, but Peel’s resolute backline stood firm. Just before the break James Rice made two crucial saves at the other end, keeping the northerners within reach.
The second half brought adversity for Ramsey as, only five minutes in, Beighton adjudged Dom Parrish to have stamped on an opponent after a foul. After consultation between the officials, Parish received a red card, reducing Ramsey to 10 men.
This setback fuelled a desire in the northerners, with Darren Hudegon’s 54th-minute header rattling the underside of the bar as they pushed to get back into the game.
Ramsey made positive attacking changes, introducing Harry Blissett and Jason Craine in their pursuit of a comeback. Peel’s resilient defence, highlighted by Horne’s 70th-minute clearance off the line, held firm despite the northerners’ dominance.
In a rare second-half Peel attack, Costain’s left-wing cross found an offside Gale who hit the bar. Ramsey continued to press down the right through Blissett but, despite efforts from Gilbert, Rob Moreton and Craine, Peel’s backline, led by Andrew Crennell, Israel Dunne, and Sam Kennaugh, remained resolute.
Joe Quayle’s 80th-minute volley narrowly missed the target down the other end. After six minutes of added time, Slinger finally brought an end to proceedings, with Peel securing victory and a place in the Railway Cup final on Boxing Day despite Ramsey’s tenacious 10-man efforts throughout the second half.
The man of the match was awarded to Peel captain Matthew Woods who played a pivotal role in breaking up the play and driving his team on throughout the game. He was presented with the award by Jamie Sutton of Plum Properties.
l The other semi-final between league leaders Ayre United and St Mary’s was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch in Andreas.
The match will now take place this coming Saturday (December 9) with a 1.15pm kick-off at the Playing Fields.
The wintry weather last week led to a raft of postponements across the four senior leagues, with only two games going ahead in the Canada Life Premier League.
Douglas Royal moved up to ninth in the table thanks to victory over Braddan (see opposite page), while the other game saw Laxey edge past Marown. The sides had appeared on course for a 2-2 draw at Glen Road until Tom Cowin netted a last-minute penalty for the Miners.