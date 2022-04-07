Seven clubs represented in latest Team of the Week

Union Mills defender Owen Quayle (left) impressed against Marown and Ryan Dean last Saturday to earn his place in the latest Team of the Week (Photo: Paul Hatton)

No fewer than seven clubs are represented in the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

Donning the goalkeeper gloves in the hypothetical XI for the third time this season is Sam Holliday who produced a series of fine saves to keep DHSOB in contention during their narrow 1-0 defeat to champions Corinthians at Blackberry Lane.

Lining up in a traditional four-man defence in front of Holliday is Tom Cowin, Cameron Avery, George Rawlinson and Owen Quayle.

Cowin was the pick of the Laxey defence against Peel as the two sides played out a rare goalless draw at Douglas Road, while Avery enjoyed another fine game for Marown during the Crosby side’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Union Mills.

Impressing for the latter in that game at the Memorial Playing Fields was Owen Quayle who is enjoying a fine season for the Millers back in the top flight, while Rawlinson narrowly pipped his Ayre team-mate Jamie Callister to the plaudits during the Tangerines’ resounding win over northern rivals RYCOB.

On a day where there were a feast of fine performances in defence, DHSOB duo Steven Clark, Liam Buckley plus Mills’ Carl Hartmann narrowly missed out on a place in TotW, most notably Buckley who played through the pain barrier despite suffering a recurring hernia issue against Corinthians.

Another player to stand out at Blackberry Lane was Corinthians’ Josh Ridings who had a busy game as an attacking midfielder for the Whites and played a key role in the Ballafletcher side claiming all three points on offer.

He’s joined in midfield by Laxey’s George Burrows and Peel’s Sam Kennaugh after both impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel last Saturday.

Burrows looks to be in good form ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup final at the Bowl as he produced a fine performance for the Miners during their 0-0 draw with Peel, while Kennaugh also shone in that game as he once again showcased his versatility either in defence or midfield for the westerners.

Narrowly missing out on a place in the Team of the Week midfield was Union Mills’ Leo Fox and Corinthians duo Joao Marques and Ronan McDonell.

Leading the line in the latest TotW are Ayre duo Danny Oram and Phil Dunnigan plus Corinthians talent Joe Middleton. The latter continued his impressive run for the Whites as he helped Ben Qualtrough’s men edge past DHSOB, while Oram and Dunnigan shared the match ball for the Tangerines as they both netted hat-tricks to help the northerners claim an emphatic 7-0 win over Youthie.

Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Ollie Johnson who impressed with the whistle during the latter game between Ayre v RYCOB at the Andreas Playing Fields.

Goalkeeper

Sam Holliday (DHSOB) TotW apps: 3

Defence

Thomas Cowin (Laxey) TotW apps:1

Cameron Avery (Marown) TotW apps:1

George Rawlinson (Ayre) TotW apps:3

Owen Quayle (U. Mills) TotW apps:3

Midfield

Josh Ridings (Corinthians) TotW apps:1

George Burrows (Laxey) TotW apps:4

Sam Kennaugh (Peel) TotW apps:3

Attack

Danny Oram (Ayre) TotW apps:3

Phil Dunnigan (Ayre) TotW apps:1

Joe Middleton (Corinthians) TotW apps:1

Referee