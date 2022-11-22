Six make seasonal bow in latest Team of Week
Following an exciting day of action in the Canada Life Premier League, the ninth Team of the Week of the season includes another six debutants.
There were a number of fine performances between the sticks with the Onchan custodian Callum Dawson edging out Ben Wilkinson (St George’s), Gareth Williams (DHSOB) and Nathan Teare (Marown) for the number one jersey.
There was also a plethora of defenders vying for a place in the back four which made selection far from straight forward.
Owen Quayle’s return for Union Mills at Andreas, however, certainly caught the eye as he crowned a superb game in defence with two important goals.
St John’s impressive draw at Corinthians owed much to Will Penhallurick and Sam Ingham with the former gaining a spot in the team.
Onchan collected a first home win of the new campaign with James McKeown drawing high praise for his performance in the O’s back line, which also gained him the prestigious Player of the Day honours .
Completing the defence is Peel’s Luke Doherty who once again provided a competent display at Crosby.
A three-man midfield features a trio of players making their first appearance in the team including Alex McQuarrie who kept his Marown side in contention with two important goals.
Alongside him, Matty Montgomery, the Ramsey skipper played a significant role in helping his side complete a comfortable 8-2 victory over Douglas Royal.
Making an impressive return to the St George’s side, as skipper, Chris Bass Jr turned in a hard-working display to help gain a point against Douglas High School Old Boys.
Leading the three-man front row is Ramsey striker Darren Hudgeon who was in irresistible form at Ballacloan Stadium netting no fewer than four times against Royal.
Danny Gelling of Old Boys makes a welcome return to the side after his brace of goals against St George’s that included a late equaliser.
Completing the hypothetical XI is Luke Booth who produced a eye-catching performance for the Millers at Andreas to gain a record fourth appearance in the team this season.
Booth was also among the scorers in Mills’ 0-4 win, his 13th goal of the season.
The refereeing honours go to David Kelly who did an impressive job in the middle on a tricky pitch during the game between Onchan and Rushen.
It was Kelly’s second Referee of the Week accolade of the campaign.
TEAM OF THE WEEK 19/11/22
Goalkeeper
Callum Dawson (Onchan)
Team of the Week appearances this season: 1
Defence
Owen Quayle (Union Mills) TotW apps: 1
James McKeown (Onchan) TotW apps: 2
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) TotW apss: 3
Luke Doherty (Peel) TotW apps: 3
Midfield
Alex McQuarrie (Marown)TotW apps: 1
Matty Montgomery (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Forwards
Luke Booth (Union Mills) TotW apps: 4
Darren Hudgeon (Ramsey)TotW apps: 1
Danny Gelling (DHSOB) TotW apps: 2
Referee
David Kelly (Onchan v Rushen) RotW apps: 2
