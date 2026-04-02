St Ninian’s produced a remarkable comeback to defeat QEII 4-3 after extra-time in a pulsating senior schools football final in front of approximately 200 spectators at the Bowl recently.
The match, played over 80 minutes, burst into life almost immediately. Only three minutes in, Noah Campbell showed great vision to flick the ball over the QEII defence, allowing Callum Yates to power through, shrug off two defenders and finish clinically into the bottom left corner to give St Ninian’s an early lead.
QEII responded strongly though. After 10 minutes, Oscar Bignall levelled the score with a direct free-kick that deceived both the defence and goalkeeper, flying straight into the net.
Only four minutes later, the westerners took the lead when George Taylor capitalised on a long throw that wasn’t properly cleared.
QEII continued to press, forcing several impressive saves from St Ninian’s goalkeeper Travis Bradshaw who kept his side within touching distance.
But the pressure told again in the 25th minute when another long throw caused problems, allowing Bignall to grab his second and make it 3-1, which was the score as the sides stopped for half-time.
The second half saw a revitalised Saints team take control, with substitute Ryan Nelson making an immediate impact. His pace on the wing caused constant problems for the QEII defence, stretching the game and creating opportunities.
The momentum swung further when QEII’s Ben Woodbridge was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. With the numerical advantage, St Ninian’s piled on the pressure.
Their persistence paid off in the 82nd minute when George Leece reacted quickest to follow up a Campbell effort, calmly slotting home to reduce the deficit to 3-2.
Then came the dramatic equaliser. In the 86th minute, a free-kick from Ben Ramsay was flicked on by Leece.
Nelson’s header crashed against the bar, but Campbell was perfectly placed to control the rebound and fire home, sending the game into extra-time at 3-3.
The additional period continued at a frenetic pace and in the eighth minute of the first half, St Ninian’s completed the comeback.
Ramsay played a precise ball out to the right for Leece whose cross found Liam Blake who in turn rose highest to head into the top corner - an effort that proved to be the winner.
QEII’s frustrations boiled over in the latter stages, as they received two further red cards in the second half of extra-time, losing their composure as St Ninian’s saw the game out.
The final whistle confirmed a dramatic 4-3 victory and a fourth consecutive Senior Shield triumph for St Ninian’s - now known as the Chris Starkey Shield. It also marked the second time captain Deaglan Blake had the honour of lifting the trophy.
The man of the match award went to the outstanding Leece whose versatility saw him excel in multiple positions - centre back, right wing, centre midfield and centre forward - capping an excellent performance in a thrilling final.
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