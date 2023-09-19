After a dramatic day of action in the Canada Life Premier League, eight more players make their seasonal debuts in Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
A total of 39 goals were scored in the top flight last Saturdayand, for a second week in a row, no club managed to keep a clean sheet.
The two standout results last Saturday saw newly-promoted St Mary’s stun reigning champions Peel on their own patch, while in-form Ramsey produced a great performance to end title hopefuls Laxey’s winning start to the campaign.
Stealing the show in the west of the island at Douglas Road was St Mary’s goalkeeper Ste Collister who provided arguably the performance of the day with a series of excellent saves to thwart Peel during his side’s come-from-behind 4-3 victory.
Also impressing in that game in the Sunset City was Saints full-back Nathakan Phumsai who is one of three players to make his second TotW appearance of the season already after impressing at left-back during that surprise win.
Therefore, he takes his place in a traditional four-man defence alongside Ayre United’s Christian Penswick, Ramsey’s Matt Montgomery and St George’s veteran star Sean Quaye.
The latter makes a second successive appearance in the hypothetical XI after helping Geordies collect a potentially highly significant win in their 3-1 success at Marown, while Montgomery was the standout defender at Ballacloan as hosts Ramsey scored a somewhat surprise 5-2 win over Laxey.
The ever-reliable Penswick has made an impressive return to the Tangerines side this campaign and netted a goal for good measure as his side got the better of Rushen United at Croit Lowey.
Lining up in a three-midfield is Union Mills’ Jordan Crawley, Corinthians’ Danny Gerrard and St Mary’s man Tyrese Thompson.
The latter climbed off the bench at half-time and helped the Saints turn the game on its head against Peel, netting twice – including a 30-yard screamer – to ensure his side came from two goals down to win at Douglas Road.
Crawley was the star of the show for the Millers as they brushed Braddan aside 5-1 at Garey Mooar to collect a first win of the campaign.
Gerrard, last season’s Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year, was the key player for Corinthians as he returned to the Whites’ engine room in their 3-3 draw with Ballafletcher neighbours Douglas Royal.
The other player to make his second Team of the Week appearance of the season already is Quaye’s St George’s team-mate Ciaran McNulty who, despite not getting on the scoresheet, was a constant menace throughout as he caused Marown all manner of problems in Crosby.
Joining him in a three-man attack are Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles and Ayre United’s Danny Oram.
Pickles netted a superb hat-trick as the Ballacloan outfit demonstrated their potential championship credentials against the previously unbeaten Laxey in the north of the island, while Oram was on target twice as he helped the Tangerines collect a vital three points against Rushen.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is talented official Darren Flanagan who enjoyed a fine performance in the middle of the Union Mills v Braddan clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Stephen Callister (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Christian Penswick (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Sean Quaye (St George’s) TotW apps: 2
Matty Montgomery (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Nathakan Phumsai (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Jordan Crawley (Union Mills) TotW apps: 1
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Tyrese Thompson (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Ciaran McNulty (St George’s) TotW apps: 2
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Danny Oram (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Referee
Darren Flanagan (Union Mills v Braddan)