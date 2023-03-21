After a dalliance with the FA Cup, the Team of the Week selectors return to the ‘bread and butter’ of the Canada Life Premier League this week.
The 19th TotW of the top-flight season contains only one debutant, in the shape of Corinthians’ striker Jason Chatwood.
The former Foxdale and Michael United frontman bagged a hat-trick as the Whites produced their best performance of the season to defeat second-placed Union Mills 7-1 to keep up the pressure on leaders Peel.
Joining Chatwood in the hypothetical XI’s three-pronged attack are Peel’s Paul Whitehead and St John’s Callum Taggart.
Whitehead came on as a substitute and worked really hard, grabbing a goal as the westerners recovered from going down to 10 men to beat Laxey 3-1 at Douglas Road.
The victory leaves the Sunset City side with a healthy cushion at the summit, albeit having played several games more than their rivals.
Taggart was the Johnners’ standout performer as the Saints drew 2-2 with Mushroom Cup rivals Marown at a muddy Mullen-e-Cloie.
The midfield three have clocked up eight TotW appearances between them already this season, with Peel’s Lee Gale and Corinthians’s Danny Gerrard having chalked up three apiece.
Gale caught the eye as he continued his return from injury with a hard-working display and a goal against Laxey.
Box-to-box midfielder Gerrard pulled the strings as the Whites recorded a comprehensive victory at Garey Mooar.
Joining the aforementioned pair in the side’s middle third is Ayre United’s Harry Best. The former Rushen United man was key in helping the reigning champions beat northern rivals Ramsey 2-1 in Andreas.
In defence two of Best’s former team-mates, Alex Guy and Ashley Blake, line up alongside Jamie Callister (Ayre United) and Douglas Royal’s Stuart Foley.
The latter produced a highly impressive display at the back along side Dan Smith as the Ballafletcher club beat relegation rivals Onchan 4-1 to move seven points clear of the bottom two.
Guy and Blake both shone as they helped Rushen keep a cleansheet in a 3-0 win over DHSOB at Croit Lowey, while Ayre skipper Callister led by example helping his club to secure the derby day bragging rights.
Claiming the gloves is Marown’s Carl Hartmann. The full-back was forced to take over in goal following an injury to Nathan Teare, but stood out with a series of impressive saves against St John’s.
The island wicketkeeper also managed to get on the scoresheet prior to his spell between the sticks.
The prized Referee of the Week accolade goes to David Murphy who capped a spell back in the island by impressing in Peel’s win over Laxey.
Team of the Week 18/3/23
Goalkeeper
Carl Hardmann (Marown)
Team of the Week appearances this season: 2
Defence
Alex Guy (Rushen) TotW apps: 2
Jamie Callister (Ayre) TotW apps: 3
Ashley Blake (Rushen) TotW apps: 3
Stuart Foley (Douglas Royal) TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 3
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) TotW apps: 3
Harry Best (Ayre) TotW apps: 2
Forwards
Paul Whitehead (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Jason Chatwood (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Callum Taggart (St John’s) TotW apps: 3
Referee
David Murphy (Peel v Laxey) RotW apps: 1