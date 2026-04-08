FC Isle of Man lost 3-0 away at Stockport Town on Easter Monday, playing the entire second half with 10 men.
Playing only two days after the abandoned match against Prestwich Heys, Rick Holden only had 15 players available.
The Lions started quickly and had an early sight at Mark Blair’s goal, but that flashed just wide.
Charlie Higgins had the Ravens’ first effort on goal in the 11th minute, but keeper Joshua Schofield saved comfortably.
Stockport took the lead moments after as George West picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled a shot into the top left corner, leaving Blair with no chance.
Things went from bad to worse for the Ravens as captain Michael Williams was forced off with an injury after 19 minutes, replaced by Lucas Watterson.
Moments later, Stockport doubled their lead as Toby Green found Ibrahima Diop with a through ball, the latter lobbing Blair as he came out to try and make the save.
With 25 minutes on the clock, Higgins brought down a long ball and beat two defenders but saw his brilliance matched by an equally good stop by the advancing Schofield.
The Ravens had a big shout for handball turned down towards the end of the first half, as Dean Pinnington’s free-kick was crossed into the box.
That added to a frustrating first half which all came to a head moments later as Higgins pulled back Jack Atkinson, with referee Jordan Lockwood showing him a straight red.
The second half saw the 10-man Ravens continue to plug away and keep fighting, but without majorly threatening Schofield’s goal.
Blair did well to deny Josh Fowles with a great save, but he could do nothing minutes later to stop Toby Green adding a third to round off the win for the Lions.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is away at Charnock Richard on Saturday afternoon.
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