After the traditional break for the FA Cup and Woods Cup finals over Easter weekend, league football returns with a host of games this evening (Tuesday).
There are four games scheduled in the Canada Life Premier League, plus five more in Ardern and Druggan Division Two.
With only a few weeks of the season remaining, the race is on to get all the fixtures completed before the TT fortnight so this is the first of several expected rounds of midweek games.
Fresh from their dramatic extra-time victory over St Mary’s in the FA Cup final, leaders Corinthians resume their quest for top flight glory when they host St John’s United at Ballafletcher.
While the Whites will go into the contest as favourites to win, the Saints are enjoying an impressive run of form which has taken them to within a point of the top four.
Indeed, St John’s are one of only two teams to have prevented Corinthians from scoring this season having drawn 0-0 in the reverse back in October, so another close game could be in store.
Corinthians’ nearest rivals Peel will be surefire favourites to keep up the pressure when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Foxdale, while there’s an intriguing clash on the cards at the Nivison Stadium where Onchan host FA Cup runners-up St Mary’s.
The other Premier League game sees relegation-threatened DHSOB face a tough test at home to Laxey, with games fast running out as they bid to extend their stay in the top flight.
There’s a big game at the top of Ardern and Druggan Division Two where leaders Colby entertain Woods Cup winners RYCOB at the Station Fields, while runners-up Castletown host Governor’s Athletic at the Stadium.
Beaten Woods Cup finalists Marown welcome Douglas Royal to Crosby, while Malew and Pulrose United lock horns at Clagh Vane and St George’s are the visitors to Douglas and District.
Marown and Malew both still have 12 games left to play so face a race against time to get finished.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.