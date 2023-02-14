The 15th instalment of this season’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week sees four more players make their debuts.
This means that more than 100 different players have won a place in the side thus far during the 2022-23 Canada Life Premier League campaign.
Making a rare appearance between the sticks, Jamie Moffatt impressed for St John’s as the Mullen-e-Cloie outfit thwarted leaders Peel and was instrumental in helping the Saints claim a 1-1 draw.
He edged out Douglas Royal’s Harry Horbury for the TotW No.1 jersey after the Whites youngster shone against a resurgent St George’s at Ballafletcher.
Lining up in front of Moffatt in a four-man Team of the Week defence is Ramsey’s Graham Kennish, Laxey’s Tom Smith, St John’s United’s Scott Davies and St Georges’ Joel Ibanez.
The latter has certainly made his mark in the Geordies side since returning from the United States and was in fine fettle once again to help the Saints boost their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at Douglas Royal.
Kennish enjoyed a fine performance in defence for Ramsey, opening the scoring which proved the catalyst for a hard-fought victory over Marown, while Davies deputised superbly at the back when filling in for veteran Sam Ingham during his side’s impressive draw with league leaders Peel.
Smith has produced a string of fine games for the Miners of late and was once again Mr Consistency during their match at Union Mills, narrowly edging out Will Penhallurick (St John’s) and Jamie Corlett (Ramsey) for a place in the hypothetical XI.
The three players to make the grade in the midfield engine room this week are Corinthians’ Ryan Gartland, Ayre United’s Nick Hurt and Marown’s Adam Mealin.
The latter has been back on top form in recent weeks and was unlucky to be on the losing side against Ramsey in the north of the island, but edged out Chris Bass Jr for a place in TotW.
Catching the eye of Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel, Hurt once against rolled back the years for Ayre, producing a match-winning performance with two goals to help the Tangerines get the better of DHSOB. Gartland made a triumphant return from suspension with a goal during Corinthians’ 6-0 demolition of Onchan.
Hurt’s team-mate Johnny Shields is also certainly no stranger to Team of the Week and he was at it again at the weekend, playing a key role in his side’s 2-0 win and therefore ensuring he has now made more TotW appearances this season than anyone else so far.
He slots into a three-man attack alongside Union Mills’ Tyler Hughes and St George’s in-form striker Ciaran McMulty.
The latter has hit top goal-scoring form just at the right time for the Saints and produced a goal-of-the-season contender to help Geordies see off the challenge of Royal, while the exciting and pacy Hughes made a real impression for Mills as he grabbed a goal to help the Garey Mooar side defeat Laxey.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Rob Slinger who remained very much in charge with an excellent display during the Ayre v DHSOB clash.