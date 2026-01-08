Malew AFC has paid tribute its club president, Brian ‘Ace’ Lowey, who sadly passed away this week.
A highly respected figure in Manx football and the Ballasalla community, Ace spent the majority of his life involved with Malew AFC, and was widely regarded as one of the club’s most influential figures both on and off the pitch.
A former player, coach, committee member, groundsman and trustee, he most recently served as club president, a role he held while continuing to work behind the scenes to support the club’s long-term future.
As a player, Ace was part of Malew’s celebrated 1966-67 side, which won every match in the league season to secure promotion — a campaign that remains one of the most significant in the club’s history.
In 1974, he was forced to miss the Hospital Cup Final through a knee injury as Malew defeated Peel 5–2 at Ballacloan. On that occasion, his brothers Alfie and Gordy Lowey were both among the goalscorers.
A spokesperson from Malew AFC commented: ‘As a player, he set standards on the pitch through talent, commitment, and love for the game.
‘As a coach, he shared his knowledge freely; as a committee member, groundsman, trustee and most recently club president, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to safeguard the future of the club he loved so deeply.’
Ace was also described as the ‘definition’ of a Ballasalla man.
‘Brian’s passing leaves a profound loss — not just to Malew AFC, but to Ballasalla as a whole,’ the spokesperson added.
‘He was more than a footballer, coach, or official; he was part of the heart of the village. His legacy will live on in the club, the community, and the countless memories shared by those fortunate enough to know him.
‘He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.’
Ace’s funeral is set to be held on Wednesday, January 21 at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by refreshments at the Malew clubhouse.