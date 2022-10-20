Tributes paid to Tony Dale who passed away in Florida aged 69
Numerous tributes from across the Isle of Man community have been paid following the sudden death of Tony Dale in Florida recently.
Friends, sports players, work colleagues and family have described him as ‘a true gentleman’, ‘irreplaceable’, ‘kind and generous’, ‘always smiling and happy’ and ‘a loving and wonderful husband and father’.
Tony Dale was born in St John’s in 1953 and educated at St John’s Primary School, Ballakermeen High School and St Ninian’s High School before initially taking up a job as a motor mechanic working for Paul Hardinge in Peel Road, Douglas.
His working career evolved to include a position as share fisherman with the late Reuben Reid in Peel, another share fisherman position in Port St Mary and a double glazing technician with Manx Glass & Glazing and PVC Windows. This was before he became self-employed and ran a very successful business in the glazing and conservatory industry, gaining respect for the quality of his workmanship across the island.
Tony’s sporting career centred around football, initially with St John’s United and later with Castletown MFC. He played centre-back alongside island international players like Paul Baker and Chris Taggart and later for the Wrinklies veterans team alongside highly-respected individuals like Gareth Jones, Eric Nelson, John Horbury, Brian Shooter, Carl Roberts, Chris Oates and former professional player Andy Lodge.
He was a member of the historic 1972 St John’s team which became the first Division Two side to win the Manx FA Cup, and was again in the St John’s side that won the 1976 FA Cup. When he transferred to Castletown he established a regular position at the heart of the team’s defence and won further cup medals.
He was also a very successful five-a-side and seven-a-side player, winning medals at the famous Palace Lido annual tournament and at both the St John’s and Michael United seven-a-side events.
He was also an accomplished swimmer in his school years, representing Ballakermeen at inter-school galas, and he was able to turn his hand to a wide variety of other sports such as cricket and golf. He also won medals as a team member in the TT Walk Relay.
Tony also enjoyed a very successful few years competing in stock car racing at Onchan Stadium in the first decade of the meetings. In latter times he also enjoyed skiing at numerous resorts across Europe.
Above all, he was a devoted husband and father and known by everyone for his calm and kind disposition, his ability to smile through adversity and his infectious happiness with life.
Tony and wife Dorene have spent a lot of their time in recent years in their home in Sarasota, Florida where they have also made many American friends.
He will be cremated in the USA and repatriated to the Isle of Man once lengthy documentation and permissions have been obtained in Florida. It is hoped that Dorene will be able to bring his ashes home with her within the next month before this can happen.
l In addition to wife Dorene, Tony leaves a daughter Diane, brother Bill, sister Eunice, their families and relatives, chiefly in the Isle of Man, and also Liverpool. Private funeral arrangements and a special event to celebrate Tony’s life will be announced in November.
This appreciation of Tony’s life was compiled by his elder brother Bill Dale, a former editor of the Isle of Man Weekly Times, joint founder and editor of the Isle of Man Gazette and original editor of the Manx Independent.
