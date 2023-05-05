Isle of Man Football Association academy players Milly Dawson, Ruby Palmer and Erin Sells will travel to Manchester this weekend to take part in England Football’s ‘Discover My Talent’ event.
Ruby and Erin played for the island senior women’s representative team against Accrington Stanley last Sunday (see full report in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale now).
The Future Lionesses Talent ID Events are delivered both by the Football Association and a cohort of trusted partners and organisations who are focused on unearthing hidden talent across England, the Isle of Man and Channel Islands.