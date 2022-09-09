Weekend’s football called off

Subscribe newsletter
All of this weekend’s Manx football fixtures have been called off following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
The Queen sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, having spent 70 years on the throne.
While the world mourns, many sporting events have been called off across the United Kingdom, including the English Premier League and English Football Leagues.
Indeed, the English Football Association has confirmed that all of this weekend’s football games have been postponed, saying: ‘As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The FA has postponed all grassroots football matches between 9-11 September, therefore all fixtures due to take place in the Isle of Man this weekend, will not go ahead.
‘Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on the game.
‘The postponement also includes the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, the Isuzu FA Trophy, the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP] and Tiers 3-7.
‘The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.
‘Our thoughts remain with the president of The FA, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time.’
As such, all of this weekend’s local games across the Premier League, Division Two, combination divisions and the Women’s League, as well as FC Isle of Man’s North West Counties Football League clash with Burscough at the Bowl have all been called off.
