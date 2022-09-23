Weekend’s football fixtures
Saturday, September 24:
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Rushen v Douglas Royal
2.30pm Peel v Union Mills
2.30pm St George’s v Ayre
2.30pm Laxey v Ramsey
2.30pm Dhsob v Corinthians
1pm Marown v Onchan
DPS Ltd Division Two
2.30pm Michael Utd v Gymns
1.45pm St Mary’s v Rycob
2.30pm Castletown v Governor’s
2.30pm Foxdale v Braddan
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Douglas and District
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Rushen
2.30pm Union Mills v Peel
2.30pm Ramsey v Laxey
2.30pm Corinthians v Dhsob
3.30pm Onchan v Marown @ Marown
DPS Ltd Combination Two
2.30pm Gymns v Michael Utd
2.30pm Douglas and District v Pulrose Utd
2.30pm RYCOB v St Mary’s
2.30pm Malew v Colby
2.30pm Braddan v Foxdale
Sunday, September 25:
Canada Life Women’s League
2pm Castletown v Peel
2pm Onchan v Douglas Royal @ Ballafletcher
Masters League @ the Bowl
2.10pm Ayre v Douglas and District
3.40pm Onchan v Douglas Royal
