Weekend’s football fixtures

Friday 23rd September 2022 12:00 pm
Ayre Utd’s Declan Cummins (left) and Peel’s Sam Kennaugh in action during last weekend’s Canada Life Premier League clash in Andreas
Ayre Utd's Declan Cummins (left) and Peel's Sam Kennaugh in action during last weekend's Canada Life Premier League clash in Andreas (Paul Hatton )

Saturday, September 24:

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Rushen v Douglas Royal

2.30pm Peel v Union Mills

2.30pm St George’s v Ayre

2.30pm Laxey v Ramsey

2.30pm Dhsob v Corinthians

1pm Marown v Onchan

DPS Ltd Division Two

2.30pm Michael Utd v Gymns

1.45pm St Mary’s v Rycob

2.30pm Castletown v Governor’s

2.30pm Foxdale v Braddan

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Douglas and District

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Rushen

2.30pm Union Mills v Peel

2.30pm Ramsey v Laxey

2.30pm Corinthians v Dhsob

3.30pm Onchan v Marown @ Marown

DPS Ltd Combination Two

2.30pm Gymns v Michael Utd

2.30pm Douglas and District v Pulrose Utd

2.30pm RYCOB v St Mary’s

2.30pm Malew v Colby

2.30pm Braddan v Foxdale

------

Sunday, September 25:

Canada Life Women’s League

2pm Castletown v Peel

2pm Onchan v Douglas Royal @ Ballafletcher

Masters League @ the Bowl

2.10pm Ayre v Douglas and District

3.40pm Onchan v Douglas Royal

