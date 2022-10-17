Weekend’s football results

Monday 17th October 2022 4:23 pm
Peel’s Rhys Oates challenges Rushen Utd’s Christos Loizides during Saturday’s Old Firm clash in Port Erin (Photo: Paul Hatton)
Peel's Rhys Oates challenges Rushen Utd's Christos Loizides during Saturday's Old Firm clash in Port Erin (Photo: Paul Hatton)

Saturday, October 15:

Canada Life Premier League

Union Mills 7-2 DHSOB

Douglas Royal 2-4 Laxey

St John’s United 4-3 St George’s

Rushen United 2-6 Peel

Ramsey 1-1 Onchan

Ayre United 3-2 Marown

DPS Ltd Division Two

Douglas & District 2-6 Castletown

Gymns 1-3 Colby

Douglas Athletic 0-13 St Mary’s

RYCOB 1-3 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

DHSOB 1-11 Union Mills

Laxey 3-3 Douglas Royal

Peel 2-7 Rushen United

Onchan 2-6 Ramsey

Marown 1-7 Ayre United

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Castletown 2-0 Douglas & District

Colby 2-3 Gymns

Pulrose United 5-0 Michael United

Braddan 6-5 Malew

Foxdale 1-1 RYCOB

--------------

Sunday, October 16

Canada Life Women’s League

Douglas Royal 8-1 Malew

Masters League

Douglas Royal 3-2 Laxey

Corinthians a-w Peel

Walking Football League

Corinthians 8-3 Governors Athletic

Union Mills a-w Douglas & District

