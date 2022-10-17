Weekend’s football results
Saturday, October 15:
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills 7-2 DHSOB
Douglas Royal 2-4 Laxey
St John’s United 4-3 St George’s
Rushen United 2-6 Peel
Ramsey 1-1 Onchan
Ayre United 3-2 Marown
DPS Ltd Division Two
Douglas & District 2-6 Castletown
Gymns 1-3 Colby
Douglas Athletic 0-13 St Mary’s
RYCOB 1-3 Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
DHSOB 1-11 Union Mills
Laxey 3-3 Douglas Royal
Peel 2-7 Rushen United
Onchan 2-6 Ramsey
Marown 1-7 Ayre United
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Castletown 2-0 Douglas & District
Colby 2-3 Gymns
Pulrose United 5-0 Michael United
Braddan 6-5 Malew
Foxdale 1-1 RYCOB
--------------
Sunday, October 16
Canada Life Women’s League
Douglas Royal 8-1 Malew
Masters League
Douglas Royal 3-2 Laxey
Corinthians a-w Peel
Walking Football League
Corinthians 8-3 Governors Athletic
Union Mills a-w Douglas & District
