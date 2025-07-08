Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running its first Summer Evening Team Relay Orienteering Event at Tynwald Arboretum, St John’s on Friday (July 11).
Registration, start and finish is from beside the War Memorial on Tynwald Fairfield near St John’s Church. Registration takes place between 6.10pm and 6.50pm with a mass start of the first group at 7pm.
This is a limited timed event which involves participants working as a team to navigate to as many of the orienteering control flags marked on their different maps and to pin-punch their competition scorecard at each control flag to prove they have visited it. The course is free order so you can choose which order to visit the control flags specifically marked on your map.
Teams will be split into two with the first team member or group starting at 7pm and the second team member or group starting on the return of the scorecard by the first person or group. Each person or group will be navigating to different control points marked on their map.
Teams can be made up of two individuals or two small groups or an individual can run twice.
All participants must report to the finish by 8.20pm at the latest, when the event course closes. Presentation to winners of different categories will follow shortly afterwards.
Cost is £4 for adults, and £1.50 for under-18s (cash only payment).
Organisers say the family friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and skill level including beginners and is suitable for families, children, adults, groups and even individuals if you don’t have a partner to make up a team.
Children must be under the supervision of an adult. Participants can choose to walk or run, and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions. Guidance can be given by Orienteering Klubb members before you begin if you are new to this activity.
