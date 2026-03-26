The remaining finalists for next weekend’s ECAP FA Cup final will be decided this weekend.
Corinthians secured their place in Easter Saturday’s finale with a dramatic 3-2 semi-final win over rivals Peel at Ballafletcher last weekend.
The Whites will face either St Mary’s or Rushen United, with the pair set to meet at the Bowl in their delayed last-four tie on Saturday at 1.45pm.
The corresponding league fixture back in October ended in a 2-1 victory for the Saints - expect another close encounter this time around.
There’s also five top-flight games scheduled for Saturday, with a tasty looking western derby between title contenders Peel and St John’s United taking top billing.
Peel currently sit five points behind leaders Corinthians, but crucially have three games in hand on their rivals from Ballafletcher.
The Johnners have picked up form in recent weeks, but Peel should be favourites to pick up a 14th league win of the campaign.
Saturday, March 28
ECAP FA Cup semi-final (1.45pm)
St Mary’s v Rushen
Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)
DHSOB v Onchan
Peel v St John’s United
Foxdale v Corinthians
Braddan v Ramsey
Union Mills v Ayre
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Douglas Royal v Marown
Governor’s Athletic v St George’s
RYCOB v Pulrose
Malew v Castletown
Canada Life Combination One
Onchan v DHSOB
St John’s v Peel
Ramsey v Braddan
Ayre v Union Mills
Rushen v Corinthians
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two
Marown v Douglas Royal
Douglas Athletic v Douglas and District
St George’s v Governor’s Athletic
Pulrose United v RYCOB
Castletown v Malew
Colby v Gymns
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Sunday, March 29 (2pm)
Canada Life Women’s FA Cup first round
Onchan v Peel
Union Mills v Corinthians
Masters League
Colby v St Mary’s (2.10pm at Bowl)
Laxey v Douglas and District (3.40pm at Bowl)
Corinthians v Peel (2pm)
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