The remaining finalists for next weekend’s ECAP FA Cup final will be decided this weekend.

Corinthians secured their place in Easter Saturday’s finale with a dramatic 3-2 semi-final win over rivals Peel at Ballafletcher last weekend.

The Whites will face either St Mary’s or Rushen United, with the pair set to meet at the Bowl in their delayed last-four tie on Saturday at 1.45pm.

The corresponding league fixture back in October ended in a 2-1 victory for the Saints - expect another close encounter this time around.

There’s also five top-flight games scheduled for Saturday, with a tasty looking western derby between title contenders Peel and St John’s United taking top billing.

Peel currently sit five points behind leaders Corinthians, but crucially have three games in hand on their rivals from Ballafletcher.

The Johnners have picked up form in recent weeks, but Peel should be favourites to pick up a 14th league win of the campaign.

Saturday, March 28

ECAP FA Cup semi-final (1.45pm)

St Mary’s v Rushen

Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)

DHSOB v Onchan

Peel v St John’s United

Foxdale v Corinthians

Braddan v Ramsey

Union Mills v Ayre

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two

Douglas Royal v Marown

Governor’s Athletic v St George’s

RYCOB v Pulrose

Malew v Castletown

Canada Life Combination One

Onchan v DHSOB

St John’s v Peel

Ramsey v Braddan

Ayre v Union Mills

Rushen v Corinthians

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two

Marown v Douglas Royal

Douglas Athletic v Douglas and District

St George’s v Governor’s Athletic

Pulrose United v RYCOB

Castletown v Malew

Colby v Gymns

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Sunday, March 29 (2pm)

Canada Life Women’s FA Cup first round

Onchan v Peel

Union Mills v Corinthians

Masters League

Colby v St Mary’s (2.10pm at Bowl)

Laxey v Douglas and District (3.40pm at Bowl)

Corinthians v Peel (2pm)