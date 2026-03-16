Vagabonds didn’t quite pick off an away win in Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference on Saturday, but the Manx side did pick up a losing bonus point in their 19-15 defeat at Congleton.
Captain Dan Bonwick showed he is fully recovered from his groin injury with two tries, while prop Reece De Oliveira bagged Vagas’ third.
The fourth, and bonus-point try, proved elusive however and with Congleton converting two from their three tries, Vagas had to settle for a single losing bonus point.
Vagas are back in league action on Saturday when Colne & Nelson visit Ballafletcher.
Douglas also return to action in Regional Two North West at the weekend with a trip to Widnes that were beaten in the reverse fixture 29-12 in November.
Look ahead to this weekend’s games in this week’s Manx Independent.
Results: Saturday, March 14
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference
Congleton 19-15 Vagabonds
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