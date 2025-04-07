The most successful team to date in Manx women’s football added to their impressive honours boards by securing their 10th league title on Sunday.
Corinthians secured their latest silverware after drawing 1-1 against Peel at Ballafletcher.
The westerners had to over-turn a two goal deficit after losing 4-2 in the reverse encounter with women’s football determined by head-to-head results instead of goal difference.
The Sunset City side took the lead after 16-year-old Pippa Wallis netted in the 38th minute on her senior debut.
However, just before half-time, Corinthians drew level after Holly Stephen’s corner was deflected home.
Neither side could add to the scoreline in a second half that was hampered by a strong wind blowing across the pitch.
The result ensures Corinthians add to the FA Cup crown, which they secured a fortnight ago, to complete another league and cup double.
A full match report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON