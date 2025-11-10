The 2025-26 Women’s Floodlit Cup season kicked off on Sunday at the Bowl in a triple bill which saw wins for Onchan, Douglas Royal and Peel.

Onchan opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Rushen United. Leading 1-0 at the break, Poppy Gerrard continued her impressive form in front of goal by netting a hat-trick.

Douglas Royal, the second most successful side in this competition, clocked up a 10-3 victory over Union Mills.

Royal led 5-2 at the break, with Caitlyn Smith (5), Ellie Warren, Morgan Connolly, Kayleigh Georgeson and Leah Callow on target for the Ballafletcher side.

The Garey Mooar side’s response came via a Laura Graham hat-trick.

Current holders Peel got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Malew 10-0.

Leading 6-0 at the break, Becky Corkish (3), Lisa Costain (2), Lucy O’Connor (2), Jenny Metcalf, Sarah Wignall and Pippa Wallis scored for the westerners.

PAUL HATTON