The draw for next month’s Island Games badminton team competition has been made.
The Isle of Man have been draw in group C of the tournament alongside hosts Orkney, Scandinavians Gotland and the North Atlantic Ocean island of Bermuda.
The competition will be based in the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall, with the competition taking place throughout the week from July 13 to July 18.
Among the 10-strong squad is Kim Clague who has represented the island at every Games since making her debut in Shetland in 2005 at the age of 17.
She will once again team up with playing partner Jess Li as she aims to scoop the competition’s women’s doubles title for a record sixth time.
The other women in the island squad are Phillipa Li, Annelise Mellor and Charlotte Watson, the former having represented the Isle of Man at the last Games in Guernsey.
Steven Quayle and Matt Nicholson lead an experienced men’s quintet that also includes Baillie Watterson, Tommy Cheng and Alex Buck.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.