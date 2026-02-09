The Isle of Man women’s over-45 team produced a commanding performance on Sunday morning with a convincing 6–1 victory over Alderley Edge in the England Hockey Over-45s Vase.
Early pressure from the Manx side set the tone, and it wasn’t long before the breakthrough came at the fixture played at King’s School in Macclesfield.
A well-worked move down the left wing saw Jo Quine arrive perfectly to slot home a smart finish and give the islanders a deserved lead.
Fast, incisive interplay between Donna Harrison and Kerry Cowley proved far too much for the Alderley Edge defence to handle.
Their understanding and movement caused constant problems, with Harrison adding two more goals before the half-time whistle to put the Isle of Man firmly in control.
The midfield trio of Sam Franklin, Ros Lynch and Sharon Pope were instrumental throughout, keeping the ball moving efficiently and providing a strong link between defence and attack.
The second half saw the islanders continue to dominate. Cowley added two well-taken goals, with Harrison completing her hat-trick to round off a clinical attacking display.
Out wide, Niamh Goddard, Jo Quine and Elaine Wiseman worked tirelessly, providing strong outlets and maintaining a continuous threat down both wings.
Defensively, Jenny Lantry, Sandra Moore, Lynne Valerga, Leeanne McNaught and Kirsty Guy formed a solid unit that was rarely breached.
Behind them, keeper Jo Hicks once again commanded the D with an excellent performance in goal.
It was another strong all-round team display from the side, which was capped off by a resounding 6-1 win.
The Manx squad must now wait to find out who they face in the next round having beaten Deeside Ramblers 3-1 in the competition’s opening round in January.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.